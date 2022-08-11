  1. Home
  3. How Does an ISIS Operative and a Beatle Equate?

Published August 11th, 2022 - 06:53 GMT
Aine Davis arrested at Luton Airport last night after landing on plane from Turkey

A Briton suspected of being one of ISIS' gang of UK terrorists known as The Beatles was today charged with terror offences after being arrested after getting off a flight from Turkey at Luton Airport last night.

Aine Leslie Davis, also known as Aine Leslie Rodrigues and Hamza Davis, has been charged with offences contrary to sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000. 

He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later this morning.

Last night officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 38-year-old man at Luton Airport after he arrived into the UK on a flight from Turkey. 

He was taken to a south London police station, and subsequently charged with the above offences.

 

