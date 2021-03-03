How Lebanon's Currency Crisis Is Hurting Syria

As the Lebanese pound hit a new record low against the dollar this week, the Syrian pound also plummeted. A war-ravaged Syria is heavily dependent on neighboring Lebanon for basic commodities and finance. The decline in the Lebanese pound will pulsate across the border. On Tuesday, Lebanon’s currency reached a near-record 10,000 to the dollar, signaling that the multiple stresses of corruption, political crises, and coronavirus are taking heavy tolls on an already fractured economy. Leba

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank