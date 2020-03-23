How is The Middle East Fighting The Covid-19 Global Spread?

As the spread of COVID-19 continues across the globe, some countries in the Middle East imposed further regulations to stop the disease from spreading.

Saudi Arabia imposed an 11-hour curfew for 21 days, from 16:00 until 03:00 (GMT), while Lebanon deployed security forces to ensure residents stay at home.

UAE will close all malls for two weeks in two days, and authorities are urging people to remain at home.

The pandemic has infected more than 336,000 people globally and killed over 14,600. More than 98,300 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

Monday, March 23 (All times in GMT)

07:24 – The Syrian government has announced the first case of the novel coronavirus in the war-torn country, days after starting measures to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Health minister Nizar Yaziji late Sunday said authorities had recorded “a first case of the coronavirus in Syria in a person coming from abroad,” without specifying the country. READ THE STORY HERE.

06:42 – The United Nations will create a fund to support the treatment of coronavirus patients worldwide, Norway’s foreign ministry said.

The purpose of the fund is to assist developing countries with weak health systems in addressing the crisis as well as to tackle the long-term consequences, the ministry added. READ MORE HERE.

06:40 – The United States should lift sanctions if Washington wants to help Iran to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, adding that Iran had no intention of accepting Washington’s offer of humanitarian assistance.

06:13 – Taiwan government announced 26 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 195.

05:31 – With Philippine borders closed to foreigners and tens of millions of people on home quarantine, President Rodrigo Duterte wants the power to control supplies and public utilities, order businesses to help government, and pull funds from state enterprises and departmental budgets to redirect into emergency health needs. READ THE STORY HERE

04:45 – The Philippine health department confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 396. The department also reported eight new deaths, raising toll to 33.

04:17 – Cambodia has reported two new coronavirus cases, taking toll to 86.

04:13 – Thailand has confirmed 122 new cases of the new coronavirus, making its total 721.

03:56 – Canada pulled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while Australia said it could not assemble a team due to the coronavirus outbreak, and that its athletes should prepare for the Games to be postponed to 2021. READ THE STORY HERE

01:49 – Moroccan King Mohammad VI has ordered the mobilization of Royal Armed Forces’ medical resources to help the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus. READ THE STORY

Sunday, March 22 (All times in GMT)

23:31 – The UAE announced it will temporarily suspend all passenger and transit flights.

21:46 – UAE is to close all shopping malls as a result of the virus outbreak.

21:24 – Morocco announced four deaths due to coronavirus. Currently, the total number of cases is at 115.

19:36 – Jordan’s Ministry of Health recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the toll to 112.

Authorities have reported one recovery and said all other cases are stable, except an 83-year-old.

18:36 – Sudanese authorities said 31 people have been released from quarantine after testing negative, while 13 cases remain under observation.

