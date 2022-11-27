By how much? Latest rains replenish Jordan's water dams

Jordan has received 1.151 billion cubic metres (bcm) of rain since the beginning of the season, constituting 14.1 per cent of the annual rainfall average of 8.1bcm, the Water Ministry said on Saturday.

Ajloun witnessed the highest rainfall over the past 24 hours with 33.8 millimetres (mm), while Amman received 11.9mm, Balqa 16.8mm, Jerash 11.3mm, Madaba 10.3mm, Irbid 9.1mm, Mafraq 6.1mm, Zarqa 4mm, Tafileh 2.2mm, Karak 0.8mm, Aqaba 0.3mm and Maan with 0.3mm, according to a ministry statement.

'Jordan Valley: Climate change wreaking havoc on planting seasons



Temperature increases and water scarcity have delayed planting seasons in one of the kingdom's most fertile areas, reducing production and damaging crops'#ClimateCrisis #Jordan #foodhttps://t.co/4N9Xw3lXTa — Jim Baird (@JimBair62221006) November 12, 2022

As of Saturday morning, Jordan’s dams received 624,500cm, distributed to Al Wihdeh Dam with 104,000cm, Wadi Al Arab with 9,000cm, Ziglab 13,900cm, Kofranjeh 44,800cm, King Talal Dam 337,800cm, Wadi Shuaib 35,400cm and Kafrain with 78,600cm, according to the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ).

Every raindrop count! WADI, @ICARDA and @FAOinNENA_EN join forces with local communities in the north Jordan valley to show the potential of in situ water harvesting to recreate productive landscape. @Sida #WEPSNena pic.twitter.com/Cz5GUAiVIx — Domitille Vallee (@DVallee32) October 9, 2022

Dams currently have 27.150 million cubic meters (mcm) of water, accounting for 9.7 per cent of their total storage of 280.759mcm, WAJ said.