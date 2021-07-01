  1. Home
  3. How Normalization Between UAE and Israel Accelerates Drone Warfare

How Normalization Between UAE and Israel Accelerates Drone Warfare

Nicholas Pritchard

Nicholas Pritchard

Published July 1st, 2021
banner image
National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat meets an Emirati official ahead of boarding the plane before leaving Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, September 1, 2020. (Nir Elias/AFP)
Business deals are beginning to proliferate between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Drone technology, including anti-drone defense systems, is central to blooming relations as the politicians continue to pretend that the Abraham Accords were a marker of peace, not violence.  Yair Lapid became the first Israeli minister in history to officially visit the UAE as he flew to the Emirate on Tuesday to inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai. Ex-Israeli Pri

