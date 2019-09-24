The Teachers’ Strike 'Sums Up' The Bad Situation in Jordan?

The teachers’ strike “sums up” the situation in Jordan, most notably, the difficult economic conditions facing citizens and the government alike, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Monday.

It has been years since citizens have experienced improvement in living conditions, the premier said, noting that public sector wages have not kept up with the continuous growth in inflation rates, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During a meeting with a number of leading intellectuals and directors of research centres, held at the Prime Ministry, Razzaz also shed light on the sub-par growth levels in the private sector, in addition to the challenge of bridging the budget deficit.

The teachers’ issue constitutes part of the public sector’s woes, the premier said, posing the question: “Will the situation remain the same or are we to create a shift in the public sector, which will not be an easy task and may face backlash?”

“The government is patient in regards to dialogue for a solution, however, the suspension of students’ studies holds everyone responsible; the government and the Jordan Teachers Association’s council,” Razzaz underlined, adding that out of “a sense of responsibility”, the latter must not prolong the strike.

The government, on various executive levels, requires institutions and research centres to play their role in conducting studies that help in decision making and the evaluation of decisions currently in effect, the premier noted.

He highlighted that the government has set a priorities programme, tied to a set timeframe and performance indicators for accountability.

“We hope this approach exists to evaluate the performance indicators set by the government and any others that could be for economic development, political life, labour and human rights,” the premier said.

He noted that the Prime Ministry has a decision support unit that conducts studies, as well as a performance evaluation unit, both of which need to coordinate with research centres on several issues.

This article has been adapted from its original source.