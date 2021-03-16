How Turkey and Egypt’s Diplomatic Thaw Could Accelerate Climate Change

The normalization of ties between Turkey and Egypt will position both countries to exploit oil reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean. Whilst Greece and the wider EU squabble over oil reserves with Turkey, all parties would do better to look towards renewable energy sources if the global climate’s average temperature is not to rise above 2 degrees. Last week, it was reported that Turkey and Egypt had begun tentatively warming to each other after a 2016 breakdown in relations following t

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank