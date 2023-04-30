Huge fire breaks out at Crimea fuel depot

  1. Home
This video grab taken from a footage released on April 29, 2023, on the Telegram channel of Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, shows a huge fire at a fuel depot in Sevastopol. A huge fire breaks out at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Moscow-annexed Crimea, with authorities saying it was the result of a drone attack. "A fuel reserve is on fire in the Kazachya Bay district" of Crimea's port city Sevastopol, the Russian-installed governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, says on Telegram. "According to preliminary information, it was caused by a drone strike." Sevastopol is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet and has been hit by a series of drone attacks since the Kremlin's Ukraine offensive launched last year. (Photo by TELEGRAM/ @razvozhaev / AFP) / NO USE AFTER MAY 9, 2023 11:45:39 GMT - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT « AFP PHOTO / TELEGRAM/ @RAZVOZHAEV

ALBAWABA - A huge fire broke out in Russian-occupied Crimea after a suspected drone attack hit an oil depot, as fighting intensified on the southern Ukrainian front and shelling deprived Russian border villages of power.

The attacks came one day after Kyiv said preparations for a long-awaited counteroffensive were nearly complete, having vowed to expel Russian forces from territory they seized in the east and south following their February 2022 invasion.

On Friday, a Russian strike on a bloc of flats in the central Ukrainian city of Uman killed 23 people, including a baby, The Moscow Times reported. 

On Saturday, officials in Crimea in eastern Ukraine, towns under Russian occupation in southern Ukraine and a governor of a border region reported attacks, the Times reported.

"Fears of Ukrainian reprisals more than a year into Moscow's offensive have grown in Russia, where a range of cities have canceled traditional May 9 celebrations to mark Soviet victory over the Nazis at the end of World War II in 1945," the newspaper reported.

 Newsweek reported that Ukraine's military shelling reportedly left several Russian villages along the border between the two warring nations without power on Saturday.

The reports originated from the Russian region of Belgorod, which is situated just to the northeast of the embattled eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. Throughout the intense yearlong conflict, Belgorod has frequently been subjected to strikes resulting from nearby military combat.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor of Belgorod, first reported the power outages in a post to his official Telegram account.

 

The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under Ukrainian shelling today," Gladkov wrote. "The power lines are damaged."

Screenshot of Vyacheslav Gladkov comment on Telegram.
Screenshot of Vyacheslav Gladkov's comments on Telegram.

In addition, four other villages near Novaya Tavolzhanka were left "without electricity" as a result of the shelling, Gladkov added. Work is currently underway to restore power to the villages.

