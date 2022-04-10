Hundreds of Children Die in The Russia-Ukraine War

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, 177 children died and 336 were injured, the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General said Sunday.

Children in the Donetsk, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions have been the most affected in the country, the office said in a statement.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling, 938 educational institutions were damaged, with 87 of them completely destroyed.

At least 1,766 civilians have been killed and 2,383 injured since Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates.

More than 4.49 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.