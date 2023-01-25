Hundreds of Iraqis protest economic situation

ALBAWABA - Hundreds gathered on Wednesday in front of the Central Bank of Iraq to protest and denounce the rise of the dollar and the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar against it.

Citizens from different Iraqi provinces and regions held a mass demonstration in Al-Rasheed street in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to protest against the rise of the dollar, after it reached its highest levels recently.

Hundreds of #protesters rallied Wednesday near the #CentralBank in the Iraqi capital, #Baghdad, angered by the recent #devaluation of the Iraqi dinar and demanding the #government take action to stabilize the #currency.https://t.co/r989K9QC46 — LBCI Lebanon English (@LBCI_News_EN) January 25, 2023

The number of protesters ranged between 300 and 400 people, and it is expected to increase during the coming hours.

Earlier, activists and Iraqi civil currents called on all citizens, through social networking sites, to take part in this demonstration under the slogan: "No to let the Iraqi people starve."

The exchange rate of the dollar remained high since November, until it reached the level of 164 thousand Iraqi dinars for every $100.

However, it recorded a slight decrease in the past two days, coinciding with the announcement of the dismissal of the ex-governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Mustafa Ghaleb Makhaif, from his post.

The neighboring areas witnessed traffic jams as a result of the flow of citizens and the heavy deployment of police units.

No clashes were reported between protesters and the police. Iraqis didn't even break into the bank, which is said to be continuing its regular work despite the demonstrations.

Previously, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, assigned Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq as the Governor of the Central Bank. After being appointed, the latter pledged to return the exchange rate to its normal state in a quick time.

However, the appointment sparked widespread anger among citizens, given that Al-Alaq has been reassigned, almost three years after his dismissal from the same position, amid rumors that financial failures had occurred during his term.

The U.S. Federal Bank imposed restrictions that set precise conditions in front of the dollar sales outlets in the foreign currency auction at the Central Bank of Iraq. This resulted in the rise in the exchange rate in Iraq from 1470 dinars per dollar to approximately 1600 Iraqi dinars, and sometimes higher.

The Federal Bank’s decision came to control currency smuggling operations to neighboring countries.