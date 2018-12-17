Hundreds of Lebanese Protest Cabinet Crisis in Downtown Beirut

A Lebanese demonstrator, dressed as Santa Clause, delivers a speech during a demonstration against the country's political and economic situation on December 16, 2018, in the capital Beirut. (AFP)

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Sunday to protest against a political stalemate that has prevented the formation of a new government seven months after elections.

The demonstration was organised by the Communist Party, but drew others frustrated by the country's deepening political and economic crisis.

Wearing red scarves and raising red flags, protesters complained about corruption, poor public services and spiraling public debt that is more than 150 percent of GDP.

One banner reads: "Off to the streets: enough talk."

Protester Osama Assad said failure to form the government only "doubles the risks." Hanna Gharib, of the Communist Party, said the protests would escalate.

Lebanon's political factions are deeply divided over the war in neighboring Syria and other issues.

Lebanon held its first parliamentary elections in nine years in May, however has been unable to form a government ever since.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who was assigned to form a government in May, says conflict over ministerial shares have stalled the process.

On 24 May, after parliamentary elections, Aoun quickly nominated Hariri for his third term as prime minister and tasked him with forming a cabinet.

Key parties have jostled over ministries since the vote, with officials and foreign donors warning that a delay would aggravate the country's economic troubles.

