Hundreds of Moroccans protest high cost of living

ALBAWABA - Hundreds of citizens came out, on Saturday, in several Moroccan cities to protest price hikes in local markets.

Videos circulated on social media platforms showed demonstrators calling on the authorities to intervene to put an end to the rise of prices of basic materials.

المغرب.. المئات يتظاهرون احتجاجا على ارتفاع الأسعارhttps://t.co/BHCZALch5a — القدس العربي AlqudsAlarabi (@alqudsalarabi) February 12, 2023

Several towns, including Tangier (North), Asfi (West), Oujda (East), Casablanca and Meknes (North), witnessed hundreds gathering in public squares with vigils rejecting the price hikes wave.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said some measures were taken by the government to ensure that markets are supplied and continue to subsidize transport prices would contribute to stabilizing food prices in the coming weeks, on Tuesday.

Over the past few days, trade unions have organized mass vigils in some cities, while other bodies have called for demonstrations again on Feb. 20.