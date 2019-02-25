Hundreds of Palestinians Call for Abbas to Resign in Gaza

Hundreds of Palestinians call for Abbas' resignation (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Gaza Strip Disable alert for Gaza Disable alert for Mahmoud Abbas Follow >

Hundreds of Palestinians rallied in Gaza on Sunday to call for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas step down.

Protesters gathered in Saraya Square chanting "Go, go, Abbas, that's the demand of the people."

The rally was organized by the Free Gaza Movement, a movement circulating anti-Abbas content on social media in response to budget cuts he instituted against Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority cut the salaries of its employees in the Gaza Strip at the beginning of 2017 as part of sanctions imposed by Abbas to pressure Hamas to return control of the Gaza Strip to his Fattah party.

Earlier this month, the Palestinian Authority paid 25 percent of the salaries for its Gaza Strip employees.

Despite some of the frozen funds being reinstated, Abbas has continued to face criticism from Hamas leaders in addition to the protesters calling for his resignation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.