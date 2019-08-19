  1. Home
Hundreds Protest Outside The White House in Support of Hong Kong

Published August 19th, 2019 - 11:18 GMT
A man (L) takes photos of a child (R) in support of the ongoing demonstrations in Hong Kong as they protest at Lafayette Square outside the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2019. (AFP/ File Photo)
A man (L) takes photos of a child (R) in support of the ongoing demonstrations in Hong Kong as they protest at Lafayette Square outside the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2019. (AFP/ File Photo)

Over a hundred people gather in support of the ongoing demonstrations in Hong Kong at Lafayette Square, outside the White House in Washington, DC.

Under a deal signed with Britain, China agreed to allow Hong Kong to keep its unique freedoms when it was handed back in 1997.

But many Hong Kongers feel those freedoms are being chipped away, especially since China's President Xi Jinping came to power.


