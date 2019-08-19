Hundreds Protest Outside The White House in Support of Hong Kong

Over a hundred people gather in support of the ongoing demonstrations in Hong Kong at Lafayette Square, outside the White House in Washington, DC.
Under a deal signed with Britain, China agreed to allow Hong Kong to keep its unique freedoms when it was handed back in 1997.
But many Hong Kongers feel those freedoms are being chipped away, especially since China's President Xi Jinping came to power.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2019 Press TV. All rights reserved.