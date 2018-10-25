Hundreds of Syrian Refugees Return Home From Lebanon

Syrian refugees wait in the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa, before returning home to their village of Beit Jinn southwest of Damascus. (AFP photo)

Hundreds of refugees will go back to Syria Thursday in the latest returns organized by General Security, according to a statement from the agency.

The returns will start at 6 a.m. from the following locations: the northern cities of Akkar and Tripoli; Burj Hammoud; Masnaa, near Lebanon’s eastern border; Nabatieh and Shebaa; and Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium.

The groups will pass through the Abboudieh and Masnaa border crossings. General Security has been registering Syrian refugees who are willing to return and organizing their transport, as well as serving as an intermediary with Syrian authorities.

Last month, General Security head Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim claimed 50,000 Syrian refugees had returned from Lebanon this year and that the number could climb to 200,000 within a year’s time.

The number Ibrahim cited is considerably higher than both that reported by the United Nations refugee agency and those mentioned in General Security's own previous announcements.

