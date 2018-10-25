Hundreds of Syrian Refugees Return Home From Lebanon
Hundreds of refugees will go back to Syria Thursday in the latest returns organized by General Security, according to a statement from the agency.
The returns will start at 6 a.m. from the following locations: the northern cities of Akkar and Tripoli; Burj Hammoud; Masnaa, near Lebanon’s eastern border; Nabatieh and Shebaa; and Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium.
The groups will pass through the Abboudieh and Masnaa border crossings. General Security has been registering Syrian refugees who are willing to return and organizing their transport, as well as serving as an intermediary with Syrian authorities.
Last month, General Security head Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim claimed 50,000 Syrian refugees had returned from Lebanon this year and that the number could climb to 200,000 within a year’s time.
The number Ibrahim cited is considerably higher than both that reported by the United Nations refugee agency and those mentioned in General Security's own previous announcements.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
- Syrian refugees increasingly return home as UN cuts aid to Jordan
- Lebanese officials: Thousands of unregistered refugee camps around Lebanon
- Lebanon pledges hundreds of millions for Syrian refugees at regional conference
- Lebanese minister says all Syrian refugees should return home
- MP to urge Europe to redistribute more refugees from Lebanon