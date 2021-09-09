In Hysterics: Israel Arrest Relatives of Escaped Prisoners

Israeli security forces unable to find six escaped Palestinian prisoners have arrested six of their relatives instead.

The prisoners tunnelled their way out of the high-security Gilboa jail in northern Israel on Monday, having dug a hole in the floor of their cell with a spoon.

Palestinian families of escaped prisoners targeted by Israelis | Israel-Palestine conflict News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/Avs03Vwde5 via @AJEnglish #PalestinianLivesMatter #PrisonBreak — Yusur🇨🇦Bahrani يُسر البحراني (@YusurAlBahrani) September 9, 2021

Israel has deployed drones, road checkpoints and an army mission to Jenin, the home town in the occupied West Bank of many of the escaped prisoners, but has failed to track them down.



Instead, on Wednesday security forces arrested two brothers of Mahmoud Ardah, who masterminded the escape, Dr Nidal Ardah, another relative, two brothers of escaped prisoner Mohammad Ardah, and prisoner Munadel Infeiat’s father.

From last night mass protest in Nablus City in support of Palestinian prisoners in Zi0n!$t Je€!$h occupation jails, occupied Palestine, 9 September 2021.#FreedomTunnel #FreePalestinianPrisoners pic.twitter.com/nuP5EZsxVm — Younes Arar (@YounesArar2) September 9, 2021

The arrests provoked anger in the West Bank. “Holding someone in order to coerce a relative to do something is a mafia-style tactic,” said Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director for Human Rights Watch.

From last night mass protest in Alkhalil City (Hebron) in support of Palestinian prisoners in Zi0n!$t Je€!$h occupation jails, occupied Palestine, 9 September 2021.#FreedomTunnel #FreePalestinianPrisoners pic.twitter.com/8KZp3flC8u — Younes Arar (@YounesArar2) September 9, 2021



Sami Shehadeh, a member of the Knesset from the Joint Arab List, told Arab News the reaction from the Israeli security forces was hysterical. “They are carrying out brutal acts of revenge against prisoners and their families. This is collective punishment, which we denounce, and we call for the immediate cessation of these acts against our people.”

Liberation through the Freedom Tunnel: Stand with Palestinian Prisoners’ Uprising – Take Action! https://t.co/viKUJzJB0V μέσω @Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network — 🇵🇸Giakari (@giakari64) September 9, 2021

Orthodox Bishop Atallah Hanna said arresting relatives of the escaped prisoners was barbaric. “This is an act of collective punishment and an inhuman act,” he said.