I5 Iraqi NGOs Denounce Random Arrests of Basra Protesters

Basra protests are still the talk of the hour for Iraqis nationwide. Riots are clearly being echoed in the capital Baghdad. The recently-appointed parliament speaker Mohamed Al Halbusi arrived in Basra on Tuesday to attempt to end the standoff.

At the level of civil organizations concerned with human rights, 15 organizations operating in Baghdad issued a strongly-worded statement over what it called a “random arrests campaign” carried out by interior ministry forces against young activists in Basra.

Collectively, the bodies asserted intentions on “raising a protest note to the international community” against government abuses.

The statement issued by the organizations cited testimonies given by local Basra activists and citizens who said intelligence taskforces are rounding up protestors.

Some testimonies said that detained activists are being tortured into signing statements that go against their position on the status quo.

Most arrest raids were conducted during nighttime and those arrested were led into unknown locations.

“We publicly protest against cases of arbitrary arrests affecting Basra youth, and condemn such action carried out by the interior ministry as unconstitutional and being enacted without judicial warrants.”

Civil organizations appealed to the international community, concerned international organizations and the United Nations to support and stand in solidarity to protect young people and activists from arrests.

“All 15 organizations have already sent a letter to UN offices in Iraq,” said free press activist and signatory to the protest statement Mustafa Nasir.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Nasser said that “Basra events, namely the arrests, make for a serious need to pause all indiscriminate campaigns that take their toll against the youth.”

The intelligence cell accused of running the campaign issued a brief statement saying it “dismantled a criminal group that killed citizens and associates and carried out arson in Basra.”

According to the statement, detainees were arrested by virtue of judicial warrants and later made confessions.

Basra security sources said that “most arrests were carried out against young people belonging to a radical and religious group that adopts tough anti-Islamic and anti-secular ideology, and is responsible for a break and entry into a Basra provincial building.”

