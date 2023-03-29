IAEA chief to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

  1. Home
Published March 29th, 2023 - 08:48 GMT
IAEA
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), speaks to journalists after the IAEA's Board of Governors' meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on March 6, 2023. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United Nations atomic watchdog chief is set to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently held by Russian forces, on Wednesday.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, is expected to arrive on Wednesday morning and leave by afternoon along with his delegation, the Russian news agency TASS said citing an official with Russia's nuclear operator Rosenergoatom.

IAEA stated that this is the second visit by Grossi to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant since the Russia-Ukraine war which started last year.

He plans to "assess first-hand the serious nuclear safety and security situation at the facility."

Furthermore, the U.N. agency has had a team of experts inside the plant since September 2022, but Grossi said the situation "is still precarious".

IAEA head met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, who said it was not possible to restore safety at the nuclear plant with Russia still in control.

