IAEA chief to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

ALBAWABA - The United Nations atomic watchdog chief is set to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently held by Russian forces, on Wednesday.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, is expected to arrive on Wednesday morning and leave by afternoon along with his delegation, the Russian news agency TASS said citing an official with Russia's nuclear operator Rosenergoatom.

On 27 March, 🇺🇦President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Zaporizhzhia



Zelenskyy & Grossi discussed the nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russia.

📷@rafaelmgrossi pic.twitter.com/fVYOJsfN41 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 28, 2023

IAEA stated that this is the second visit by Grossi to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant since the Russia-Ukraine war which started last year.

He plans to "assess first-hand the serious nuclear safety and security situation at the facility."

Furthermore, the U.N. agency has had a team of experts inside the plant since September 2022, but Grossi said the situation "is still precarious".

IAEA head met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, who said it was not possible to restore safety at the nuclear plant with Russia still in control.