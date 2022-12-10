IFJ report states 67 journalists killed in 2022

ALBAWABA - The year 2022 is proving to be one of the deadliest for journalists and media workers. So far this year, 67 journalists from all over the world have been killed and the figures are expected to increase by the end of the year.

The figures provided by the International Federation of Journalists were released Friday. The JFI broke down the figures to different parts of the world including 29 in the Americas, 13 in Europe, five in the Middle East, four in Africa and 16 in Asian and the pacific countries in a detailed report.

The killing of journalists is now trending on the social media with many websites posting news of the report for 2022 with more grim figures expected by the New Year.

At 12 dead Ukraine registered as the highest number of fatalities followed by Mexico at 11, and Haiti at six journalists being killed. There were also journalists killed in Colombia, Philippines and Pakistan.

In the Middle East, the report states five journalists were killed including Al Jazeera's Shireen Abu Akleh through an Israeli sniper bullet outside the Jenin refugee camp. As well four media workers were targeted in Chad and Somalia.