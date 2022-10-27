Illusive: Israel, Jordan mark 28 years since their peace treaty

  1. Home
Published October 27th, 2022 - 07:19 GMT
28 years on: Jordan-Israel mark peace treaty
(From the archives) The late Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and Jordan’s late King Hussein sign the 1994 peace treaty in Washington as US president Bill Clinton looks on (AFP File Folder))

ALBAWABA - Today the social media is celebrating the Jordan-Israel peace treaty first signed on 26 October, 1994. 

This is the treaty's 28th anniversary when Arabs and Israelis first got together to establish regional peace and find a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue that seemed up till then under continuing Israeli occupation. 

Then the treaty, a direct outcome of the historic 1991 Peace Conference and the 1993 Oslo accord, was very promising and everyone talked about the coming fruits of peace.

Today as the two countries mark the 28th anniversary of the treaty, the Israelis are full of pomp and ceremony as seen on the social media posts.

However, former Jordanian Foreign Minister Dr Marwan who become the Kingdom's first ambassador to Israel, said we can't talk about real peace without a solution to the Palestinian question.

 

