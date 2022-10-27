Illusive: Israel, Jordan mark 28 years since their peace treaty

ALBAWABA - Today the social media is celebrating the Jordan-Israel peace treaty first signed on 26 October, 1994.

Nous célébrons aujourd'hui le 28ème anniversaire du traité de paix entre 🇮🇱 et la 🇯🇴. Avec espoir que d'autres pays suivent 🙏🏼



Today we celebrate the 28th anniversary of the peace treaty between #Israel and #Jordan. With hope that other countries will follow 🙏🏼



📸 - Nati Shohat pic.twitter.com/KrTR61Emw9 — Consulat général d’Israël (@IsraelaMTL) October 26, 2022

This is the treaty's 28th anniversary when Arabs and Israelis first got together to establish regional peace and find a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue that seemed up till then under continuing Israeli occupation.

Today, is the 28th anniversary of the betrayal of #Jordan.

Making peace with #Israel is the treason of great king Ismail Haniyeh https://t.co/IRVCdEKMtC — TIMES OF JAZA (@TimesOfJaza) October 27, 2022

Then the treaty, a direct outcome of the historic 1991 Peace Conference and the 1993 Oslo accord, was very promising and everyone talked about the coming fruits of peace.

OTD 28 years ago, #Jordan's King Hussein and #Israel's PM Rabin signed a historic #peace treaty. It was an indirect outcome of both President Bush's 1991 Madrid conference and the 1993 Oslo accord. The Israel-Jordan Treaty survived despite numerous crises and challenging hurdles pic.twitter.com/hY8pMwe3Il — Gilead Sher (@GileadSher) October 26, 2022

Today as the two countries mark the 28th anniversary of the treaty, the Israelis are full of pomp and ceremony as seen on the social media posts.

#OTD 1994, #Israel & #Jordan signed a peace treaty at the White House, led by PM Rabin & King Hussein.



It would take 26 years before Israel had a peace deal with another Arab country (UAE). Today, we have agreements with:



🇦🇪 UAE

🇧🇭 Bahrain

🇸🇩 Sudan

🇲🇦 Morocco#TheNewMiddleEast pic.twitter.com/E3QQuAfnWK — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 26, 2022

However, former Jordanian Foreign Minister Dr Marwan who become the Kingdom's first ambassador to Israel, said we can't talk about real peace without a solution to the Palestinian question.