'I'm Telling You, Get Out of There Fast. We Wont Stop Attacking' - Netanyahu Tells Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP)

Netanyahu sent a warning to Iran at the appointment ceremony of incoming IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi Tuesday morning.

In referring to Iran's entrenchment Syria, Netanyahu said: "I'm telling you, get out of there fast. We wont stop attacking."

The prime minister frequently warns against an Iranian presence in Syria, saying Israel will not allow for the regime to take hold there.

Netanyahu mocked an Iranian official who denied the presence of Iranian troops in Syria and said that Iran only served in an advisory position.

"They always lie. They are lying with that and they are lying when the say their attempt to launch a satellite into space failed," Netanyahu said, referring to a report from Tuesday morning, according to which Iranian communications minister admitted the failure of the launch trial.

Netanyahu accused Iran of using the item to cover up their real intentions of developing intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Outgoing chief Maj.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot said that Israel's enemies have become more complex, but that the IDF is more sophisticated than ever before and prepared for the challenges. "The IDF is Israel's most precious asset," Eisenkot said.

Netanyahu thanked Eisenkot "from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Netanyahu listed the accomplishments of the army during Eisenkot's tenure, including the destruction of terror tunnels belonging to Hamas and Hezbollah, and pushing back against Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

Kochavi said in his appointment ceremony the IDF was "ready for all tasks" set for it by the defense establishment and Israel.

"I swear again," Kochavi closed his speech on Tuesday, drawing parallel to the phrase new soldiers swear by at their oath of alleigance ceremony. Kochavi said he was accepting the position with a "holy awe."

