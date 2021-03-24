India and Pakistan Start Talks Over Water Resources

Improved relations between India and Pakistan, evident this week in talks over water rights from the Indus River, suggest collaboration over resources has taken increased importance as climate change affects both countries. This week, it was revealed by Bloomberg News that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) helped to broker peace talks between India and Pakistan which saw both states agree to respect a ceasefire agreement dating back to 2003. Relations between the neighbors had deteriora

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank