  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. India Releases 11 Hindus After Group Raping a Muslim Woman

India Releases 11 Hindus After Group Raping a Muslim Woman

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 18th, 2022 - 10:13 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - The Indian authorities have set free 11 Hindus who group raped a Muslim woman and killed 13 members of her family.

 

The Indian woman's name is Balqees Bano and she says all she wants is justice to what has been done to her and her family.

Indian Muslims are up-in-arms against this action and is likely to have much consequences for ethnic relations in India.

 

Tags:IndiaBalqees Banorapesexual assault

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...