India Releases 11 Hindus After Group Raping a Muslim Woman

ALBAWABA - The Indian authorities have set free 11 Hindus who group raped a Muslim woman and killed 13 members of her family.

المنظمة الدولية لحقوق الانسان لماذا لم تر مثل هذه الأخبار: لقد تم الإفراج عن 11 هندوسيا مدانا باغتصاب جماعي لمسلمة وقتل 13 فردا من أسرتها ما أثار غضبا في صفوف مسلمي #الهند pic.twitter.com/XTDX61Pcp9@hrw_ar — عبدو خليفة. (@Abdokha04986440) August 18, 2022

The Indian woman's name is Balqees Bano and she says all she wants is justice to what has been done to her and her family.

الإفراج عن 11 هندوسيا مدانا باغتصاب جماعي لمسلمة وقتل 13 فردا من أسرتها #الهند — Mostafa Guevara 74🦅 (@Guevara255) August 18, 2022

Indian Muslims are up-in-arms against this action and is likely to have much consequences for ethnic relations in India.