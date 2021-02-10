Indian Farmers Brought Themselves to the Streets. Modi Brought Drones

The Indian state has deployed drones as surveillance tools at the farmers' protest. The move by the state in response to almost-entirely peaceful protests illustrates the widening gap between the power of those who demonstrate for political change, and the strength of those in power to resist. The move by security forces is symptomatic of a wider incorporation of typically military technologies at public protests around the world. During the George Floyd demonstrations in t

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank