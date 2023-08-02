India's religious riots death toll rises to 6

ALBAWABA - Mobs were seen throwing stones at a Hindu religious procession and setting cars ablaze in the predominantly Muslim district of Nuh, South of the Indian capital New Delhi.

Riot police were patrolling urban neighborhoods in India's capital on Wednesday, following a second night of sectarian clashes that had killed six people.

Ground Report !!



Even Police administration accepting that Monu Manesar & his Colleagues Hate Speech Videos were responsible for Riots.



& All of these Hate Mongers did not come themselves par Incited others of which 5 died.



BJP Haryana Gov has completely failed in Law & Order. https://t.co/oye2xuleRB — Gss INDIA🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) August 2, 2023

The same evening, arson and vandalism attacks began in Gurugram, a suburb of the capital and a prominent business center where Nokia, Samsung, and other global businesses have their Indian headquarters.

Haryana state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a statement that at least six people have been killed and around 116 have been arrested so far. "Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to the safety of the public," he told reporters on Wednesday.

According to local media, tensions began to rise after prominent Hindu nationalist activist Monu Manesar, a member of the extremist right-wing group Bajrang Dal, announced his intention to attend Monday's procession in Nuh.

Manesar is wanted by police on suspicion of being involved in the lynching of two Muslim livestock dealers in another region of Haryana state.

The suspected vigilante leader frequently publishes films applauding attacks on India's Muslims accused of transporting or murdering cows, which Hindus regard as sacrosanct. According to police, Manesar was escaping arrest and did not join the parade.

Violence against Muslims in India

Since assuming power, the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has been accused of marginalizing the Muslim community. In 2020, religious rioting in New Delhi killed 53 Muslim Indians.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power in 2014, India has seen numerous outbreaks of violence between its Hindu majority and its 200-million Muslim minority.

