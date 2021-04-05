Indonesia Flash Floods Kills 80 People

More than 80 people have died after flash floods and landslides swept the East Nusa Tenggara province in southern Indonesia, an official said on Monday.

Josef Nae Soi, deputy governor of East Nusa Tenggara, told Anadolu Agency that 18 people died in Lembata regency and 60 others were killed in East Flores regency, while 100 are still missing in the incidents that occurred on Sunday.

Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 23 people and displaced thousands. https://t.co/I6c9zsT7V3 — ABC News (@ABC) April 4, 2021

"We don't know yet whether they [missing] fled to a relative's place or were buried," said Soi, adding that the death toll was expected to rise as evacuation efforts continue.

Floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja struck Indonesia's southern province after midnight, affecting the surrounded areas.

Soi said the city of Kupang was hit by floods and that a ship anchored in the harbor sank due to the high waves.

"So far, there have been no reports of casualties [in Kupang city]," he said on the phone.

Flash floods unleashed by torrential rains killed at least 41 people on the Indonesian island of Flores, officials say. At least three more were reported killed in East Timor.https://t.co/rjLKT2HLQ2 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian country's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said that at least 475 families had been affected and 165 people displaced in East Sumba regency by the floods, which inundated four sub-districts.

The possibility of extreme weather conditions will remain in the area until April 9, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

This article has been adapted from its original source.