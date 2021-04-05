  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Indonesia Flash Floods Kills 80 People

Indonesia Flash Floods Kills 80 People

Published April 5th, 2021 - 07:10 GMT
An elderly villager and her grandson in floodwaters
An elderly villager and her grandson stand in floodwaters in front of their damaged home in the village of Haitimuk in East Flores on April 4, 2021, after flash floods and landslides swept eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor. Joy Christian / AFP
Highlights
Floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja struck Indonesia's southern province after midnight, affecting the surrounded areas.

More than 80 people have died after flash floods and landslides swept the East Nusa Tenggara province in southern Indonesia, an official said on Monday.

Josef Nae Soi, deputy governor of East Nusa Tenggara, told Anadolu Agency that 18 people died in Lembata regency and 60 others were killed in East Flores regency, while 100 are still missing in the incidents that occurred on Sunday.

"We don't know yet whether they [missing] fled to a relative's place or were buried," said Soi, adding that the death toll was expected to rise as evacuation efforts continue.

Floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja struck Indonesia's southern province after midnight, affecting the surrounded areas.

Soi said the city of Kupang was hit by floods and that a ship anchored in the harbor sank due to the high waves.

"So far, there have been no reports of casualties [in Kupang city]," he said on the phone.

Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian country's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said that at least 475 families had been affected and 165 people displaced in East Sumba regency by the floods, which inundated four sub-districts.

The possibility of extreme weather conditions will remain in the area until April 9, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Tags:Indonesiaflash floodsJosef Nae Soi

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...