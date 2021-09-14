Indonesia Pledges $3 Million to Afghanistan

  1. Home
Published September 14th, 2021 - 10:48 GMT
Indonesia wants to send $3 million in aid to Afghanistan
Men walk pass a checkpoint near Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul on September 14, 2021. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)
Highlights
$2.85 million of aid to be used to support development in Afghanistan over next 3 years, foreign minister says

Indonesia pledged on Tuesday to provide $3 million worth of aid to Afghanistan.

“Indonesia is committed to providing aid worth $3 million to help the Afghan people,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a written statement, adding around $150,000 of the total amount will be used for humanitarian assistance in emergency situations.

Some $2.85 million of the aid will be used to support development in Afghanistan over the next three years, particularly in the health, education, women's empowerment, and mining sectors, the minister said, adding Indonesia is committed to supporting the rebuilding of Afghanistan.


A high-level meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was organized virtually by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday to raise humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

Guterres said the humanitarian condition in Afghanistan has become one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

“This situation is further exacerbated by drought and COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

At least $606 million are needed to help more than 11 million Afghans in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.

During the meeting, Marsudi stressed that Indonesia continues to expect an inclusive government, protection of human rights, and an effort to prevent the spread of terrorism in Afghanistan.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

