Indonesia's Quake Kills 7, Damages Buildings

A magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck near Indonesia Saturday, killing at least seven people and damaging buildings on the main island of Java.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 2 p.m. local time Saturday just south of Java, the country's largest island.

The USGS said the magnitude of the quake was 6.0, but Indonesia's national news agency reports a magnitude of 6.7.

All India Radio reported that seven people died, two were seriously injured and 10 others sustained minor injuries as a result of the quake.

Several buildings -- including homes, the office of the Blitar district government, mosques and school buildings -- were damaged.



The quake has not prompted tsunami warnings, but government officials issued a warning Saturday that landslides and floods could be imminent.

Earlier this week, eastern Indonesia was hit by flash floods and landslides that killed more than 40 people and left dozens missing.

By Friday the death toll from the floods had reached 71, and five people were still missing.