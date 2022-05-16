Initial Results: Hezbollah Losing Seats in The Lebanese Polls

ALBAWABA - Initial count voting in Lebanon shows that Hizbollah is losing many seats in the latest parliamentary elections according to news sources.

🇱🇧🗳️ الانتخابات البرلمانية: استمرار فرز الأصوات والنتائج الأولية تشير إلى خسارة #حزب_الله للعديد من المقاعد.



ويعتقد جانب من اللبنانيين أن احتمالات حدوث تغيير كبير تبقى ضئيلة، فيما يأمل جانب آخر في أن توجه هذه الانتخابات ضربة للنخبة السياسية الحاكمة.#لبنان#انتخابات_لبنان_2022 pic.twitter.com/0ytRgf4lBB — فرانس 24 / FRANCE 24 (@France24_ar) May 16, 2022

According to AFP many Lebanese people feel that the likelihood of change is very low. However, the news agency points out there are those who feel the elections will strike a blow to the country's political class.