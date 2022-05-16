  1. Home
Initial Results: Hezbollah Losing Seats in The Lebanese Polls

Published May 16th, 2022 - 09:03 GMT
ALBAWABA - Initial count voting in Lebanon shows that Hizbollah is losing many seats in the latest parliamentary elections according to news sources. 

According to AFP many Lebanese people feel that the likelihood of change is very low. However, the news agency points out there are those who feel the elections will strike a blow to the country's political class.

