Injuries in Germany residential building explosion

ALBAWABA - A number of people, including officers, were injured in a residential building explosion in Germany, the causes of which are not known yet.

The German police announced the explosion of what was reported as a "multi-occupancy residential building" on Twitter but confirmed that the causes of the explosion, that took place on Thursday morning, "are still unclear."

"There is currently a large operation in Ratingen West," the police tweeted in German and ALBAWABA translated it into English.

Derzeit gibt es einen größeren Einsatz in #Ratingen-West. Dort ist es aus noch nicht geklärter Ursache zu einer Explosion gekommen. Mehrere Personen sind verletzt, darunter auch Polizeibeamte. Weitere Infos folgen, sobald wir gesicherte Erkenntnisse haben. Ihre #PolizeiME — polizei_nrw_me (@polizei_nrw_me) May 11, 2023

"There was an explosion for reasons that are still not clear. Several people were injured, including police officers. More information will follow once we confirm the details," it added.

The final toll of injuries has not yet been 'officially' disclosed, but some local media outlets have reported that there are at least 10 injuries whose health condition has not been revealed.

Large police presence was at the scene of the incident while investigations are still ongoing.

Ratingen is located on the northeastern outskirts of Duesseldorf.