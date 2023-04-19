  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Injuries in western Germany gym attack

Injuries in western Germany gym attack

Published April 19th, 2023 - 07:12 GMT
Injuries in western Germany gym attack
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Serious injuries were recorded in an attack that occurred in a fitness gym in western Germany.

Several people were seriously injured in an attack that took place in a fitness gym in Duisburg, western Germany, on Tuesday evening, German police announced.

According to the police, the crime was carried out by "at least" one offender, amid speculation that there were two perpetrators of the crime.

German Police wrote on Twitter: "As per the current situation, one person injured other people using a tool."

The authorities began investigating the incident to uncover its circumstances, while the witnesses who were training at the time of the crime were being questioned.

Investigators had searched the gym and secured it. The police assume that what happened was a crime of random assault.

The exact number of injured is not yet disclosed nor their health conditions.

Tags:GermanyAttackcrimegymDuisburgwestern Germany

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...