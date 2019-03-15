Interpol Issues Red Notice for Khashoggi's 20 Killing Suspects

Protesters gather in Istanbul to demand the whereabouts of Jamal Khashoggi (AFP/File)

A red notice was issued for 20 suspects related to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last fall in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey's justice ministry said Thursday.

Turkey requested a red notice for 18 suspects Nov. 15 and another two Dec. 21, the ministry said on Twitter.

It announced General Secretariat of Interpol published the red notice March 1 in accordance with Turkey's request.

The 20 suspects will be searched across the world.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the consulate Oct. 2.

Riyadh offered various, conflicting narratives to explain his disappearance before acknowledging Khashoggi was murdered in the diplomatic building, seeking to blame his death on a botched rendition operation being carried out by rogue agents.

But that explanation has been roundly rejected outside of the kingdom, as pressure mounts for Mohammad bin Salman, whom many believe had to have signed off on Khashoggi's killing, to be held to account.

