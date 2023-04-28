Intoxicated woman found in hockey player's hotel room

  1. Home
Published April 28th, 2023 - 05:17 GMT
DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 20: Valeri Nichushkin #13 of the Colorado Avalanche looks for an opening against the Seattle Kraken in the second period in Game Two of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 20, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) in the third period of a game March 29 in Denver.
The 28-year-old woman was discovered by team employees on April 22 when they were conducting a check on Nichushkin at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Seattle.

ALBAWABA- A heavily intoxicated woman was found in the hotel room of Colorado Avalanche star Valeri Nichushkin amid the team’s first-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken, according to police records. 

According to Geoff Baker of The Seattle Times, the 28-year-old woman was discovered by team employees on April 22 when they were conducting a check on Nichushkin at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Seattle. A team doctor called 911 just before 3:30 pm, and after the woman was deemed too intoxicated to leave on her own, she was hospitalized. 

The doctor reportedly told authorities that the woman struck him, but he did not want to press charges. 

The woman identified herself as Ukrainian, but noted that she was born in Russia. She told authorities she "should never have come to the United States and that some guy took her passport and that he was a bad person." 

There is no criminal investigation into the incident. It is not immediately clear based on the report if she was intoxicated with drugs or alcohol. 

Nichushkin has been away from the team for personal reasons since then, Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced after Saturday’s victory, adding that there was no timeline on his return.

