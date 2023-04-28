Intoxicated woman found in hockey player's hotel room

ALBAWABA- A heavily intoxicated woman was found in the hotel room of Colorado Avalanche star Valeri Nichushkin amid the team’s first-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken, according to police records.

The @denverpost can report Valeri Nichushkin was involved in a police incident at #Avs team hotel in Seattle, resulting in a woman who was found intoxicated in his room being transported to hospital for medical treatment. Nichushkin left Seattle that day. https://t.co/Hbyxm7OXaw — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) April 27, 2023

According to Geoff Baker of The Seattle Times, the 28-year-old woman was discovered by team employees on April 22 when they were conducting a check on Nichushkin at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Seattle. A team doctor called 911 just before 3:30 pm, and after the woman was deemed too intoxicated to leave on her own, she was hospitalized.

The doctor reportedly told authorities that the woman struck him, but he did not want to press charges.

The woman identified herself as Ukrainian, but noted that she was born in Russia. She told authorities she "should never have come to the United States and that some guy took her passport and that he was a bad person."

There is no criminal investigation into the incident. It is not immediately clear based on the report if she was intoxicated with drugs or alcohol.

Nichushkin has been away from the team for personal reasons since then, Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced after Saturday’s victory, adding that there was no timeline on his return.