Intruder breaks into Nancy Pelosi's home, violently attacks her husband

ALBAWABA - A break-in is being reported on the US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Friday morning, its being reported. Her husband, Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" and has been taken to hospital. Nancy Pelosi has been Speaker of the US House of Representative since 2019.

The news is trending with the assailant taken in custody.