Investigation: 216,000 Pedophilia Cases Reported in The French Catholic Church

In a shocking investigation led by Jean-March Sauvé, head of the probe commission, results released on Tuesday showed that at least 216,000 sexual cases against kids were conducted in the French Catholic Church between 1950 and 2021.

He further added according to New York Post: “We evaluated their number at 3,000, out of 11,500 priests and church people since the 1950s. Two-thirds are diocesan priests.”

More than 200,000 minors estimated to have been sexually abused by French Catholic clergy, inquiry chief says. “The Catholic Church as for a long time protected itself and shown a complete and even cried indifference towards people who have been abused”https://t.co/9uK9lxjMDB — Dalal Mawadدلال معوض (@dalalmawad) October 5, 2021

The report revealed highlights sexual abuse scandals against children at the hands of the clergy during the past 70 years. However, this is not the only scandal reported in the catholic church several sexual abuse scandal.

Moreover, the report also indicated that Catholic Church in France had 3,000 child abusers- two-thirds of them are priests who worked in the church over the past 70 years.