  3. Iran’s Death Toll Rises to 4,474 With 71,686 Infections

Published April 12th, 2020 - 10:32 GMT
Iranian women, members of paramilitary organisation Basij, make face masks and other protective items at a mosque in the capital Tehran, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis on April 5, 2020. The spread of the virus in Iran has slowed for the fifth day in a row, according to official figures released today by the authorities, who also announced plans for a gradual resumption of certain economic activities starting on April 11. ATTA KENARE / AFP
Highlights
Since appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

With 117 more deaths from the new coronavirus, Iran’s death toll rose to 4,474, a health official said on Sunday.

Kianoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesman, told a live state TV broadcast that 1,657 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 71,686.

Jahanpour said 43,894 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,930 patients are in critical condition.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows that worldwide infections have reached 1.78 million, with the death toll passing 109,000. Nearly 406,000 people have recovered.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

