Iran Arrests Five Spies Working For Israel's Mossad

Iran arrests a network of Israeli spies.

Iran said Thursday it had arrested a spy network accused of working for Israel’s intelligence service Mossad according to Anadolu.

“The Iranian police have arrested the chief and members of an espionage group affiliated with the Zionist regime,” the Intelligence Organization of the Law Enforcement Command said in a statement cited by the state news agency IRNA according to the Turkish news agency.

“The group of five was encouraged by a separatist leader to get connected with the Zionist regime’s intelligence – Mossad,” it added.

Iranian authorities say members of the alleged network were collecting information on important and vital areas in Iran, motivated by financial temptation from the Mossad. There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report, Anadolu added.