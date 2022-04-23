Iran Behind Tons of Nitrate Stored in Beirut - Report

Iran sent to Beirut the hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate that detonated in August 2020 at the port of Beirut causing the world's biggest non-nuclear explosion, according to a report by the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya's Al-Hadath TV.

Al-Hadath said it has learned from unnamed sources that Iran had sent the shipment to the ports of Poti and Batumi in Georgia through Azerbaijan, then to Madagascar instead of Beirut in an attempt to "cover-up" the transfer.

So far, it turns out that Iran sent the ammonium nitrate from Georgia to Beirut, where Hezbollah stored it in the port, which caused the third largest explosion in the world, killing hundreds & wounding thousands of people, with massive destruction of Beirut & its suburbs#بيروت — 𝕊𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕪 🎀 (@Sandy__Kh) April 22, 2022

From Madagascar the shipment arrived to "its main destination, the port of Beirut, where Hizbullah stored the ammonium nitrate along with rockets," Al-Hadath said.

"Some quantity of the ammonium nitrate was smuggled to Syria, another was used to make rockets," the report added.

The report stressed the Iranian presence in Azerbaijan, accusing Iran of forming a Shiite militia there, called Huseynyun. It also said that Iran's intelligence agencies heavily control the ports of Poti and Batumi in Georgia.