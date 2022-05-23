Iran Building Collapse Kills 4 Traps 80

A building collapse in Iran killed at least four people and trapped 80 more on May 23, 2022, according to Iranian officials and state-ran media.

"Parts of the 10-story Metropol building, located in Abadan, capital of Khuzestan province, collapsed," state television reported, noting that the building was still under construction.

A spokesperson with the Iranian national rescue service was quoted by state media as saying "four people have lost their lives and 21 others have been injured."

The Iranian branch of the Red Crescent reported that rescue dogs were deployed to help locate the 80 people still trapped. State media reported that the building is located on a busy street where commercial, medical and private offices are located.

The cause of the collapse has not been confirmed by Iranian authorities or media.