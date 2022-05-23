  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iran Building Collapse Kills 4 Traps 80

Iran Building Collapse Kills 4 Traps 80

Published May 23rd, 2022 - 12:07 GMT
Iran Building Collapse Kills 4 Traps 80
Iranians gather at the site where a ten-storey building collapsed in the southwestern city of Abadan on May 23, 2022. At least four people died and about 80 were trapped under rubble when an unfinished building collapsed in southwestern Iran, officials said. (Photo by TASNIM NEWS / AFP)

A building collapse in Iran killed at least four people and trapped 80 more on May 23, 2022, according to Iranian officials and state-ran media.

"Parts of the 10-story Metropol building, located in Abadan, capital of Khuzestan province, collapsed," state television reported, noting that the building was still under construction.

A spokesperson with the Iranian national rescue service was quoted by state media as saying "four people have lost their lives and 21 others have been injured."

The Iranian branch of the Red Crescent reported that rescue dogs were deployed to help locate the 80 people still trapped. State media reported that the building is located on a busy street where commercial, medical and private offices are located.

The cause of the collapse has not been confirmed by Iranian authorities or media.

 

Tags:IranBuilding collapseAccidentbuildingcollapse

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...