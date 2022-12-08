Iran carries out 1st protest-linked execution

ALBAWABA - Iranian authorities executed on Thursday the first convict in connection with nationwide protests that have sent jitters across the Islamic republic, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

According to Reuters, the executed man was found guilty of injuring a security guard with a long knife, and sealing off a Tehran street.

The Islamic regime of Iran has just executed 23 year old #MohsenShekari this morning.

He was arrested on charges of "blocking the street" and "attacking an officer".

The world must react now or they will execute more arrested protesters of the #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/PVtJiua5Kb — Somaye (@somayeng) December 8, 2022

Tasnim said that Iran's Supreme Court had rejected the appeal made by the defendant, identified as Mohsen Shekari, and justified the sentence by saying the defendant’s actions represented a “crime of waging war against God."

Violent protests have swept across Iran since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in detention by the country’s widely loathed morality police. Authorities have been cracking down, often violently, on the protests in an effort to quell them.

Last Monday, the elite Revolutionary Guards praised the judiciary for what it called its tough stand and encouraged it to swiftly and decisively issue judgements for defendants accused of “crimes against the security of the nation and Islam,” Aljazeera reported.

It quoted judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi as saying that five people indicted in the killing of a Basij member were sentenced to death. Their verdict can be appealed.