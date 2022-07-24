Iran Claims Arresting Members of 'Israeli Spy Network'

Iranian security forces have arrested "all members of an Israeli spy network" in the country, the official news agency IRNA said on Saturday.

The members were sent to Iran to "carry out terror operations, but were arrested prior to perpetrating any act of terror or sabotage," IRNA quoted a statement from the Iranian Intelligence Ministry as saying.

♦️IRGC Spokesman: Any mistake of the Zionists will be a lesson for them that they will lose their occupied lands forever.

♦️Iran's Ministry of Intelligence: The arrest of a Mossad spy network that intended to carry out terrorist attacks inside Iran. — Middle East News (@Draganov313) July 23, 2022

After entering Iran through the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the members were in contact with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad through a neighboring state, and were carrying advanced equipment and powerful explosives, the statement said.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office, which oversees Mossad, reportedly declined to comment.

This article has been adapted from its original source.