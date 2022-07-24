  1. Home
  3. Iran Claims Arresting Members of 'Israeli Spy Network'

Published July 24th, 2022 - 08:43 GMT
Iranian security forces have arrested "all members of an Israeli spy network" in the country, the official news agency IRNA said on Saturday.

The members were sent to Iran to "carry out terror operations, but were arrested prior to perpetrating any act of terror or sabotage," IRNA quoted a statement from the Iranian Intelligence Ministry as saying.

After entering Iran through the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the members were in contact with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad through a neighboring state, and were carrying advanced equipment and powerful explosives, the statement said.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office, which oversees Mossad, reportedly declined to comment. 

 

Tags:Israelspy networkIranSpy

Via SyndiGate.info


