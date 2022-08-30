  1. Home
  3. Iran Closes Border With Iraq Amid Chaos

Published August 30th, 2022 - 07:20 GMT
Green Zone
A supporter of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr blocks a road with burning tyres during a demonstration in Iraq's southern city of Basra on August 29, 2022. (Photo by Hussein Faleh / AFP)

Iran announced closing its all borders with Iraq until further notice amid clashes in the Green Zone, Baghdad which started on Monday after the political resignation of the Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

The death toll in Iraqi clashes has reached 30 as 700 people were reported injured amid violent attacks between Muqtada al-Sadr's supporters and al-Hashd al-Shaabi men along with the Iraqi army forces.

Tags:Green ZoneIraqIranBorderBaghdad

