Iran Closes Border With Iraq Amid Chaos

Iran announced closing its all borders with Iraq until further notice amid clashes in the Green Zone, Baghdad which started on Monday after the political resignation of the Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

Iran closes Iraq borders amid Baghdad violence as Shia cleric steps down https://t.co/TPTY27hOUq — Guardian news (@guardiannews) August 30, 2022

The death toll in Iraqi clashes has reached 30 as 700 people were reported injured amid violent attacks between Muqtada al-Sadr's supporters and al-Hashd al-Shaabi men along with the Iraqi army forces.