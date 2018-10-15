Iran Detains Military Suspect of Ahvaz Parade Attack

On September 22, 2018 in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz shows a soldier running past injured comrades lying on the ground at the scene of an attack on a military parade. (AFP/File)

Iran has arrested a member of its military in connection with a gun attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz last month which killed 25 people, said spokesman for the judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei.

“Eleven people were summoned and one was arrested, all of whom were military, and the case has been sent to Tehran,” Ejei was cited as saying by Fars, according to Reuters.

ISIS released a video to claim responsibility for the second attack by its militants in Iran after it targeted the parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini in 2017.

Activists in the Ahvaz region have accused Iranian security forces of detaining 300 of their colleagues after the shooting attack last month, others claim that the number of arrests had reached 500.

Separately, Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said his ministry had helped to uncover and destroy “300 teams” of militants, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Alavi did not give further details on the identities of the militants, nor did he indicate when the cells were uncovered.

