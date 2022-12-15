Iran expelled from a UN commission

Iran was expelled Wednesday from a UN women's body for Tehran's rights violations amid weeks of anti-government protests.

The US, which proposed the vote, called it a victory for the protesters. https://t.co/ksr5s1NCFN — DW News (@dwnews) December 14, 2022

The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted on a US-drafted resolution to “remove with immediate effect” Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for the remainder of its 2022 - 2026 term.

Twenty-nine-member states voted in favor of the resolution. Eight voted against it, including Russia and China. Sixteen abstained in the 54-member ECOSOC.

Iran has been expelled from a UN body tasked with empowering women, amid an ongoing bloody state crackdown on a women-led protest movement that has convulsed the country for nearly three months.https://t.co/IpS79gfV2G #truth #Iran #MahsaAmini #IranianWomen — IranWire (@IranWireEnglish) December 14, 2022

The 45-member UN Commission on the Status of Women is dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the resolution answers appeals from Iranian women and civil society.

#BREAKING_NEWS The Islamic Republic if Iran has been expelled from the UN Woman's rights commission.This is a first in the history of the UN that any member state has been removed from this body. A huge victory for @HillelNeuer at @UNWatch who have been working tirelessly on this pic.twitter.com/baObjRhIcF — Natalie Zion #EndJewHatred (@natalie_Zion_) December 14, 2022

Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani called the expulsion an “illegal move” and accused the US of “trying to use the UN to advance its political agenda.”

“The removal of Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women is a welcome step toward holding the Iranian leadership accountable for its long history of discrimination and cruelty towards women and girls,” said Louis Charbonneau, UN director for Human Rights Watch.

“What’s needed is urgent coordinated pressure on Iran to end its campaign of violence, credible prosecutions of individuals who are directly responsible for these appalling violations of human rights, and an end to the severe discrimination against women,” he said.

"It cannot do its important work if it is being undermined from within(...)#Iran had only just begun its four-year term on the 45-member Commission on the Status of Women – which was created to advocate for gender equality(...)elected to the body in April" https://t.co/EyNhtQBt67 — Shelly Kittleson (@shellykittleson) December 14, 2022

Iran has carried out two executions during nationwide protests, which has been widely condemned by the international community and rights experts.

It has been rocked by widespread protests following the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody in September for not wearing her attire properly. A government crackdown has since continued since her death.

If #Iran can be expelled from the UN Women’s Rights Commission, can we next try to expel #China from the UN Human Rights Council? Neither regime has any place being on either body. — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) December 14, 2022

Thousands have been detained, according to human rights groups, while more than 200 have died.

Foreign-based NGOs, however, have put the number of fatalities at more than 450, with the US and EU imposing a slew of human rights-related sanctions on officials and entities.