Iran Faces 'Biggest Economic Pressure' Since 1979 Islamic Revolution - Hassan Rouhani

Iran is facing the “biggest economic pressure” since the 1979 Islamic revolution, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

“This is the biggest pressure on the Iranian economy, but we will hopefully survive it,” the official IRNA news agency quoted Rouhani as saying in a speech marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution.

“The United States has failed in its recent war against the Iranian nation in the political, legal, regional, international and psychological domains,” he said.

He said he was confident the U.S. “would also fail in its economic war against Iran when faced with the Iranian people’s resistance”.

In 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany) signed a landmark agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

But in May of last year, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the deal before re-imposing sanctions targeting Iran’s banking and energy sectors.

Washington, however, has granted the largest buyers of Iranian oil -- including Turkey -- a 180-day exemption from the sanctions.

