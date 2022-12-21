Iran FM: Saudi Arabia wants talks resumed

ALBAWABA - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted that he met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who told him that Riyadh is interested in resuming a dialogue with Tehran, which started last year.

وزير الخارجية الإيراني عبر "تويتر": نظيري السعودي أكدّ لي استعداد المملكة لمواصلة الحوار مع إيران — Annahar (@Annahar) December 21, 2022

The talks between the two countries first started on April 9, 2021 and continued thereafter in Baghdad, with Iraq serving as the go-between. Since then, both sides held several meetings to re-establish relation severed on Jan. 3, 2016, a day after protesters ransacked the Saudi Embassy in Tehran and set it ablaze.