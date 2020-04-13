Is Iran Handling The Coronavirus Outbreak More Effectively Than The US, Europe?

President Hassan Rouhani says Iran has handled the novel coronavirus outbreak better than Europe and the United States, assuring that the country's stocks of basic commodities are replenished better than ever.

“We had a sanctions virus, to which the coronavirus was added, but you did not have the sanctions virus. You have one virus while we have two viruses,” he said Sunday, addressing Europe and the United States.

"We did better than you in the fight against the coronavirus," he said during a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus.

President Rouhani said in fighting the virus, the Iranian people resisted well, took each other's hands and helped and assisted each other.

"This is an honor for all, for all our loved ones and people. Yes, our situation is relatively good in the fight against the disease and the dangerous virus, and our situation is better in comparison with some countries.”

Iran has been among the countries hardest hit by the highly contagious virus that first showed up in China in late December 2019 before spreading across the globe.

Illegal US sanctions have hampered the virus fight in Iran, which has confirmed more than 70,000 infections since the outbreak was reported in the country in late February.

$1.6 billion victory

Rouhani said Iran has won a legal "victory” over $1.6 billion of its assets that had long been frozen on a US request in Luxembourg.

Iran’s assets held in foreign banks have been subject to a witch hunt by the Americans who have used Washington’s animosity toward the Islamic Republic to easily win lawsuits against the country in US courts.

Iran has denounced US seizures of its frozen assets in the United States as “highway robbery” and hauled the United States before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

In a separate dispute, a New York court in 2012 ordered Iran to pay $7 billion in damages over the September 11 attacks, falsely alleging that it had aided al-Qaeda by allowing its militants to travel through its territory.

Iran has rejected the accusation and refused to pay the money.

Rouhani said Sunday that "our central bank, our foreign ministry recently won a very good victory in a legal battle”.



"$1.6 billion of our money was in Luxembourg and the Americans had put their hands on it,” he said.

After trying for months, "we succeeded some days ago and freed this money from the Americans’ grasp,” he declared.

Rouhani hailed it a victory in a "difficult situation” for Iran, which has been battling the Middle East’s most deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sanctions-hit Iran has requested a $5 billion emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund to battle the outbreak.

But the US, which dominates the IMF, has signaled it has no intention to allow the loan.

Billions of dollars in Iranian assets were frozen in the US and Europe as part of efforts to push Tehran into a nuclear deal with world powers, which was finally signed in July 2015.

US President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew from the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and reimposed tough sanctions that have damaged Iran’s oil sector and its wider economy.

Iran's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past 24 hours to 4,474, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour said on Sunday.

The country has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpour said, adding 43,894 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital so far.

Rouhani said religious gatherings would probably be cancelled during the holy fasting month of Ramadan due to the outbreak, noting that the national committee fighting the coronavirus would decide on the issue in its upcoming meeting.

“During the month of Ramadan, people usually hold various events at mosques ... reciting the Qur'an and praying. The final decision on this issue will be made in the next meeting,” he said.

Ramadan will begin in late this month and last through most of May, with Muslims fasting from dawn until sunset.

This year’s fasting month coincides with the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected over 1,784,000 million people and killed almost 109,000 worldwide.

This article has been adapted from its original source.