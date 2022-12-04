  1. Home
  3. Iran 'morality police' dismantled - Attorney-General

Published December 4th, 2022 - 09:41 GMT
ALBAWABA - Iran dismantled its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Masha Amini for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code, Iran International reported.

Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted in the ISNA news agency as saying that "morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary" and have been abolished.

His comment came at a religious conference, where he responded to a participant who asked why is morality police is being shut down. 

Iran's morality police, also known as Gasht-e-Ershad (guidance patrol), primarily enforces laws tied to regulating Islamic dress. While that entails ensuring women are wearing the hijab, it's not the only aspect of appearance they're observing.

Its units began patrol in 2006.

Tags:IranTehranMorality PoliceISNA

