Iran Nuclear Deal Could be Reached This Week

ALBAWABA - An Iran deal could be finalized and sealed this week in Vienna where delegates have been talking at length.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell emphasized that a deal could be reached as early as this week and his comment is trending.

Speaking in Spain on Tuesday he said that a nuclear deal with Iran could be reached as early as this week according to Anadolu.

Meanwhile Israel is worried about an impending deal and is making no secret about its opposition to it.