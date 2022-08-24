Iran Nuclear Deal Could be Reached This Week

ALBAWABA - An Iran deal could be finalized and sealed this week in Vienna where delegates have been talking at length.
#Josep_Borrell: A nuclear deal with #Iran could be reached this week.— خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) August 23, 2022
EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell emphasized that a deal could be reached as early as this week and his comment is trending.
Speaking in Spain on Tuesday he said that a nuclear deal with Iran could be reached as early as this week according to Anadolu.
Meanwhile Israel is worried about an impending deal and is making no secret about its opposition to it.
A top security source in #Israel tells @BenCaspit: “The deal about to be signed is nothing short of a catastrophe." Israeli experts believe #Iran will have access to billions of dollars in the first year and as much as $1 trillion by 2030.https://t.co/h5PfiyIRhU— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) August 23, 2022
