  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iran Nuclear Deal Could be Reached This Week

Iran Nuclear Deal Could be Reached This Week

Published August 24th, 2022 - 06:36 GMT
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - An Iran deal could be finalized and sealed this week in Vienna where delegates have been talking at length.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell emphasized that a deal could be reached as early as this week and his comment is trending. 

Speaking in Spain on Tuesday he said that a nuclear deal with Iran could be reached as early as this week according to Anadolu.

Meanwhile Israel is worried about an impending deal and is making no secret about its opposition to it.

 

 

Tags:TehranViennaUSAIranJCPOAJosep Borell

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...