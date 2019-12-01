Iran Opens Registration for Parliamentary Polls in Feb 2020

Candidates began on Sunday to register for Iran's next parliamentary election, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Applicants can apply for the registration until Dec. 7.

According to estimates, some 7,000 individuals will register across the country, said Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Aref on Saturday.



The candidates need to pass the screening process by the Guardian Council before they can run for a seat in the Majlis (parliament).

The election for the 290-member parliament will be held on Feb. 21 across the country.

